Bologna down 10-man Como to continue unbeaten start to year

Bologna extended their unbeaten run to seven matches (W3, D4), as they defeated 10-man Como 2-0 at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara to climb into Serie A’s top six, keeping their hopes of securing Champions League football for a second consecutive season alive.

The game was fairly even in the opening stages, but the Rossoblu had a golden opportunity to take the lead after a quarter of an hour through Jhon Lucumi.

Advertisement Advertisement

It was not to be on that occasion, as the Colombian centre-back’s header from Charalambos Lykogiannis’ corner crashed off the crossbar.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side grew into the game from there and opened the scoring 10 minutes later.

Lykogiannis was the provider, as the Greek full-back whipped in another expert delivery from a free-kick on the left wing for Bologna skipper Lorenzo De Silvestri to head into the top-right corner from just outside the six-yard box.

Bologna very nearly doubled their lead before the break, with Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga firing a shot at the crossbar from just inside the area.

Como risked giving themselves a mountain to climb, and their task to recover points became all the more steep with six minutes of the first half remaining, when Alieu Fadera distinctly lost the plot, getting a yellow card for dissent before getting a second one in quick succession for more dissent.

Despite starting the second half a man down, Como began the second half well and went close to an equaliser six minutes after half-time.

Assane Diao drove forward with the ball before firing a low strike from the edge of the area, but the Spanish winger’s effort went a whisker wide of the left post.

However, it was game over on 66 minutes with Giovanni Fabbian delivering the fatal blow to Como by heading home fellow substitute Juan Miranda’s cross into the top-right corner from close range.

With a two-goal cushion that Como never looked like usurping, Bologna remained in complete control from there and saw the game out comfortably to secure a valuable three points.

The victory lifts them up to sixth in the table ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures, but things look contrastingly bleak for Fabregas’ men, who now sit just two points above the bottom three.