Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Haaland's new contract; prepares for Ipswich and Delap
Napoli coach Conte pushed about replacing Kvara ahead of major Atalanta test
Amorim speaks on Antony leaving Man Utd, Hojlund's lack of goals and Ugarte's low stamina
Guardiola praises Man City chiefs as three signings due

IN DETAIL: Torino chief Vagnati in London; offer tabled for Chelsea midfielder Casadei

Paul Vegas
IN DETAIL: Torino chief Vagnati in London; offer tabled for Chelsea midfielder Casadei
IN DETAIL: Torino chief Vagnati in London; offer tabled for Chelsea midfielder CasadeiAction Plus
Torino sports chief Davide Vagnati is in London today.

Vagnati is meeting with Chelsea directors over a deal for midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sky Italia says Vagnati has made the Blues an offer of €9m plus bonuses plus 40 percent on any future resale.

The Stamford Bridge club's request would be higher, but Toro are pressing to bring the former Inter Milan player back to Italy.

Vagnati is eager to secure an agreement this weekend, knowing Lazio are also interested.

Mentions
Serie ACasadei CesareTorinoChelseaInterLazioPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea counting on Anjorin windfall from Empoli
Torino closer to Chelsea youngster Casadei as Napoli find Bournemouth alternative
Conte demands Napoli beat Torino for Chelsea midfielder Casadei