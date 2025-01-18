IN DETAIL: Torino chief Vagnati in London; offer tabled for Chelsea midfielder Casadei

Torino sports chief Davide Vagnati is in London today.

Vagnati is meeting with Chelsea directors over a deal for midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Sky Italia says Vagnati has made the Blues an offer of €9m plus bonuses plus 40 percent on any future resale.

The Stamford Bridge club's request would be higher, but Toro are pressing to bring the former Inter Milan player back to Italy.

Vagnati is eager to secure an agreement this weekend, knowing Lazio are also interested.