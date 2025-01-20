Inter Milan captain Lautaro fires warning at Napoli: We're coming

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez admits victory over Empoli on Sunday was a must.

Lautaro struck as the Nerazzurri won 3-1 to move within three points of Serie A leaders Napoli.

He remarked afterwards: "A bit of anger, we come from a draw despite a great match. We have to look forward, today was a complicated match. In the first half they closed up behind, in the second more speed and more space. We moved the ball well, great second half and 3 deserved points.

"Since I started playing, I have always thought about improving and I pass it on to my teammates. We want players who defend the shirt every game and give their all. The people must accompany us as always, everyone gives 100% for Inter. Let's continue on this path, it's still a long way to go."

On their challenge with Napoli, he continued: "It will be beautiful, we are at -3 with one game less. Let's think about ourselves, we have to grow.

"I always give my best, I'm happy and I work for Inter and for my teammates trying to give my best."