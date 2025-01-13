Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd defender Maguire blast for Havertz sparked Arsenal brawl
REVEALED: What Real Madrid president Florentino told Modric after Barcelona hammering
Shearer praises three Man Utd players after FA Cup triumph
Man Utd push Vivell to commit to long-term contract

Roma's Pellegrini wanted by Arsenal in major summer move despite Napoli interest

Ansser Sadiq
Roma's Pellegrini wanted by Arsenal in major summer move despite Napoli interest
Roma's Pellegrini wanted by Arsenal in major summer move despite Napoli interestAction Plus
Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini could be heading for a move to the Premier League.

The Italian capital club are considering cashing in on one of their most important players.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per La Repubblica, as per Sport Witness, Roma are assessing whether to sell Pellegrini.

His present contract runs out in 2026, while he is attracting interest from several teams.

English giants Arsenal are at the front of the queue, while Napoli and Inter Milan are also circling.

Pellegrini is much more likely to depart Roma in the summer window, when they can secure a replacement.

Mentions
Premier LeaguePellegrini LorenzoAS RomaArsenalNapoliInterFootball TransfersSerie A
Related Articles
Arsenal boss Arteta determined to keep hold of Kiwior
Inter Milan set to bid for Arsenal defender unwanted by Arteta
Spurs, Roma weigh up bid for Inter Milan midfielder Frattesi