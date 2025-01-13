Roma's Pellegrini wanted by Arsenal in major summer move despite Napoli interest

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini could be heading for a move to the Premier League.

The Italian capital club are considering cashing in on one of their most important players.

Per La Repubblica, as per Sport Witness, Roma are assessing whether to sell Pellegrini.

His present contract runs out in 2026, while he is attracting interest from several teams.

English giants Arsenal are at the front of the queue, while Napoli and Inter Milan are also circling.

Pellegrini is much more likely to depart Roma in the summer window, when they can secure a replacement.