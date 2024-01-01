Agent admits Inter Milan keeper Radu wrong to reject Palermo

The agent of Andrei Radu admits he's in limbo at Inter Milan.

The Romania goalkeeper failed to get a summer move away and is currently out of Inter coach Simone Inzaghi's plans.

Oscar Damiani said at a Palermo football function: "I’ve been representing Radu since he was young, and he’s had a lot of setbacks.

“But then he’s also made mistakes of his own.

“One of the biggest, as I’ve told him and repeated publicly, is to not want to join Palermo in Serie B.

“He wasn’t sure about coming to Serie B. But for me, that was a mistake by him.”

“Now he’s in a difficult situation. We’re waiting for a club who believes in him.”