Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Man Utd board to enter meeting with Ten Hag decision made
Lille ace Gomes: I felt lost at Man Utd under Solskjaer

Agent admits Inter Milan keeper Radu wrong to reject Palermo

Agent admits Inter Milan keeper Radu wrong to reject Palermo
Agent admits Inter Milan keeper Radu wrong to reject PalermoAction Plus
The agent of Andrei Radu admits he's in limbo at Inter Milan.

The Romania goalkeeper failed to get a summer move away and is currently out of Inter coach Simone Inzaghi's plans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Oscar Damiani said at a Palermo football function: "I’ve been representing Radu since he was young, and he’s had a lot of setbacks. 

“But then he’s also made mistakes of his own. 

“One of the biggest, as I’ve told him and repeated publicly, is to not want to join Palermo in Serie B.

“He wasn’t sure about coming to Serie B. But for me, that was a mistake by him.”

“Now he’s in a difficult situation. We’re waiting for a club who believes in him.”

Mentions
Serie BRadu AndreiInterPalermoSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi delivers Man Utd early response
Vorobei encourages Mudryk to leave Chelsea
Man City scouts to be posted to San Siro this weekend