Man City scouts to be posted to San Siro this weekend
Manchester City will have scouts posted at San Siro stadium this weekend.

Inter Milan will host Torino, with City to be represented in the stands, says the Guardian.

City will track Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci and Inter ace Nicolo Barella for the game.

Both Italy internationals are being considered by City for the January market as they seek cover for knee injury victim Rodri.

Ricci is viewed as the more affordable and he recently said: "It's a very positive period. There was the call-up to the national team which went very well. We found two victories that have done Italy good. At the club we are doing well. So I couldn't have asked for better than this."

