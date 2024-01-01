Vorobei encourages Mudryk to leave Chelsea

Former Ukraine striker Andrii Vorobei says Mykhaylo Mudryk should leave Chelsea.

In Ukraine, the winger is being linked with Inter Milan.

And Vorobei told Sport.ua: "I think that is a normal option. He needs to leave Chelsea now. He does not like playing in the London team. Maybe it's his team, but he's not ready to play for it yet. It was probably too early to try to realise yourself in the best league in the world.

"Maybe it was necessary to start with another championship, as (Artem) Dovbyk, (Viktor) Tsygankov and other guys did. I think he will benefit from a change in the championship, a change in climate, etc. Maybe he will have some kind of reboot in his body and he will play more confidently.

"And, if Mudryk still finds his coach, who will be a second father to him like (Igor) Jovicevich, then he will play. Now I don't see any prospects for him at Chelsea in the near future. I think that Mudryk needs to change his club registration."