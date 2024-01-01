Tribal Football
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi delivers Man Utd early response
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi has let Manchester United know to forget about him.

United are considering their options with manager Erik ten Hag struggling to get the team to click this season.

There are suggestions Ten Hag's position could be decided by Sunday's result and performance at Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Italian transfer expert Tancredi Palmeri is reporting Inzaghi's representatives have informed United that he has no interest in leaving the Nerazzurri.

Inzaghi, having led Inter to the Scudetto last season, is on a deal to 2026.

