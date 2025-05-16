Zola: Man Utd selling McTominay to Napoli one of the worst decisions seen!

Napoli hero Gianfranco Zola hopes they keep hold of coach Antonio Conte - no matter how title race finishes.

There's been claims of tension between Conte and Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis.

But Zola told Il Corriere dello Sport: "I'm not so convinced that Conte will leave, especially if things were going well. I would try to keep him at all costs: Antonio wins and creates value. I like him a lot. For the love I have for Napoli, I hope they find an agreement.

"Roma? It's not an easy game... However, I have a small idea that (Claudio) Ranieri will do another year. A provocation. But he would deserve it, he does his job so well."

Zola also commented on Scott McTominay's impact at Napoli, stating: "McTominay is the player who made the difference. My friends in Manchester can't believe they sold him like that and for that amount.

"I'm sorry but it's one of the most unfortunate decisions. With Parma, however, (Romelu) Lukaku could make the difference. Due to his type and attitude, he is the deciding factor in the game and the team."