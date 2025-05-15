The Calcio Comment: Napoli wobble in title race as Conte exit talk intensifies

Genoa has kept the title race alive. Johan Vásquez’s goal in the 84th minute delivered a shock to Napoli and Antonio Conte.

Those three points would have secured Napoli's place at the top of the standings, easing the pressure ahead of their final matches and, most importantly, avoiding the risk of a Scudetto playoff match, an outcome that would feel like a cruel twist for the Azzurri.

Advertisement Advertisement

Instead, Inter's title hopes have been revived. While Simone Inzaghi and his players are primarily focused on the Champions League, this twist in the league adds new intrigue. Inzaghi has performed yet another miracle.

Reaching the Champions League final, against wealthier, more powerful opponents, has been a testament to his tactical intelligence, thorough preparation, and unwavering focus.

Over the weekend, Inter stayed sharp domestically, securing a 2-0 win in Turin thanks to goals from Nicola Zalewski and Kristjan Asllani. Zalewski, on loan from Roma, where the atmosphere had grown hostile, has quickly carved out a key role for himself. His stunning goal broke the deadlock, and Asllani sealed the match with a well-taken penalty.

At the worst moment

Inter's efficiency, maximum result, minimum effort, has put added pressure on Napoli. Conte’s team, feeling the weight of being league leaders, stumbled at the worst possible moment.

Playing at home, Napoli had the chance to take a decisive step toward the Scudetto. With their fans behind them, the path to a title celebration in a couple of weeks seemed within reach. But Patrick Vieira's Genoa had other plans.

Despite going behind to Romelu Lukaku’s 13th Serie A goal of the season, set up by the ever-reliable Scott McTominay, Genoa equalized in the 32nd minute, courtesy of a cruel own goal by Alex Meret after a deflection. Napoli responded, and Jack Raspadori, who had been close to leaving in January, restored the lead with a brilliant goal that showcased his trademark movement and finishing.

His celebration, in front of the home supporters, had all the emotion of a title-clinching moment.

But again, Vásquez said “no.” Rising between Napoli’s defenders, the Genoa defender powered a header into the corner, beyond Meret’s reach. Despite Napoli's furious attempts, 22 shots in total, 11 on target, compared to Genoa’s mere two (plus a hit crossbar with Pinamonti), the match ended 2–2. A cruel result, on paper and in emotion.

Risking disaster

Napoli can no longer afford any slip-ups. Blowing the Scudetto after taking the lead would be a disaster. They currently sit one point ahead, with two matches left to defend their position. The goal is clear, and must not be missed. Meanwhile, rumours continue to swirl about Conte’s possible departure at the end of the season, with Max Allegri being floated as a potential successor.

Yet the coach insists his focus is solely on finishing this campaign. The players, too, must block out the noise. Inter, even while juggling Champions League duties, show no signs of easing up. With rotations and squad depth, they’ve kept pace, proving their seriousness.

Next weekend, Inter will face Lazio while Napoli will take on Parma. On paper, Napoli have the easier fixture, but at this stage, paper means nothing. One final sprint is needed. For Napoli, it’s now or never.