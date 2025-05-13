Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City reach €100m Florian Wirtz agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Former Man Utd transfer chief explains what went wrong in the club's most expensive window
Real Madrid president Florentino makes huge concession in Xabi agreement
UEFA confirm controversial referee Felix Zwayer will officiate Europa League final

Napoli coach Conte planning direct De Bruyne talks

Paul Vegas
Napoli coach Conte planning direct De Bruyne talks
Napoli coach Conte planning direct De Bruyne talksAction Plus
Napoli coach Antonio Conte is set for talks with departing Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

De Bruyne, 33, will leave when his City deal expires at the end of June.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Daily Mail says talks are underway with Napoli about joining the Serie A leaders in a Bosman transfer.

A two-year contract has been raised, which De Bruyne is happy with, though he will wait for Napoli's salary package before taking the next step.

In the meantime, Conte is ready to organise a call with the Belgian to lay out his plans for the veteran midfielder and also what he wants from his Napoli team next season.

Mentions
Serie APremier LeagueDe Bruyne KevinConte AntonioNapoliManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City target AC Milan midfield ace Tijjani Reijnders
Napoli chief Manna upset with timing of De Bruyne rumours
Napoli and Naples firms in race for Man City icon De Bruyne