Napoli coach Conte planning direct De Bruyne talks

Napoli coach Antonio Conte is set for talks with departing Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

De Bruyne, 33, will leave when his City deal expires at the end of June.

The Daily Mail says talks are underway with Napoli about joining the Serie A leaders in a Bosman transfer.

A two-year contract has been raised, which De Bruyne is happy with, though he will wait for Napoli's salary package before taking the next step.

In the meantime, Conte is ready to organise a call with the Belgian to lay out his plans for the veteran midfielder and also what he wants from his Napoli team next season.