Zirkzee meets with Man Utd management to explain personal plans

Josh Zirkzee is digging in his heels at Manchester United.

While the former Bologna striker is being linked with a return to Serie A, Zirkzee has informed United management he wants to stay and prove himself.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Manchester United have been informed, that Joshua Zirkzee wants to stay in winter!

"He has no intention of leaving the club. He wants to stay, prove himself, and believes in his abilities.

"Juventus are interested but there has never been any commitment from the player or advanced talks yet between Juventus and Zirkzee’s management, despite other reports."