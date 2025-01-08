Out of form Man Utd striker has no intention of leaving this winter

Out of form Man Utd striker has no intention of leaving the club this winter

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly not interested in leaving the club.

The Netherlands international wants to give it a go under boss Ruben Amorim.

Advertisement Advertisement

There had been a suggestion that Zirkzee may move to an Italian Serie A club this winter.

Per Sky Sports, Zirkzee has no interest in leaving United in January, as he believes this is the right move for him.

The likes of Juventus have been willing to do a deal for the former Bologna star.

Zirkzee joined United in the summer under then-boss Erik ten Hag, who has been replaced by Ruben Amorim.