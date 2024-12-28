Man Utd ponder Zirkzee loan option; Villa keen

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United are willing to send Josh Zirkzee away on-loan next month.

Tuttosport reports that United are ready to loan Zirkzee in the upcoming January window.

Already in October, there were reports that the player himself was keen on a return to Serie A.

Juventus have been linked, where coach Thiago Motta worked with Zirkzee at Bologna.

Aston Villa have also been mentioned as a potential destination for Zirkzee.

The striker's contract with United runs until the summer of 2029.

