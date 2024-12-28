Man Utd ponder Zirkzee loan option; Villa keen

Manchester United are willing to send Josh Zirkzee away on-loan next month.

Tuttosport reports that United are ready to loan Zirkzee in the upcoming January window.

Advertisement Advertisement

Already in October, there were reports that the player himself was keen on a return to Serie A.

Juventus have been linked, where coach Thiago Motta worked with Zirkzee at Bologna.

Aston Villa have also been mentioned as a potential destination for Zirkzee.

The striker's contract with United runs until the summer of 2029.