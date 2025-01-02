Man Utd striker attracting the eyes of Juventus and Napoli this January

Tribal Football
Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee's future is in serious doubt this winter.

The striker has made an ill-fated start to life at Old Trafford over the past few months.

Per The Mail, Zirkzee has not given up on becoming a first-team regular at the English giants.

However, he does have interest in his services from the likes of Juventus and Napoli.

The two Serie A clubs are fond of Zirkzee, given his impressive displays for Bologna last season.

He was wanted by AC Milan in the off-season but chose to sign for United instead.

