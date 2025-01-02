Man Utd striker attracting the eyes of Juventus and Napoli this January

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee's future is in serious doubt this winter.

The striker has made an ill-fated start to life at Old Trafford over the past few months.

Per The Mail, Zirkzee has not given up on becoming a first-team regular at the English giants.

However, he does have interest in his services from the likes of Juventus and Napoli.

The two Serie A clubs are fond of Zirkzee, given his impressive displays for Bologna last season.

He was wanted by AC Milan in the off-season but chose to sign for United instead.