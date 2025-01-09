Tribal Football
Zenga encourages Inter Milan to consider Frattesi sale

Carlos Volcano
Zenga encourages Inter Milan to consider Frattesi sale
Zenga encourages Inter Milan to consider Frattesi sale
Inter Milan legend Walter Zenga says management should consider offloading Davide Frattesi.

Former club Roma are interested in the midfielder, who is said to be unahppy with the lack of action he's seen this season.

Zenga told Sky Italia: "Let’s remember that there are five substitutions and many matches to play.

“However, as a club, if a player were to come to me and say they’re not happy and want to leave…

“Maybe someone who’s unhappy doesn’t even train at a high level and ends up lowering the overall standard.”

Roma have already had one offer of a swap involving Lorenzo Pellegrini rejected by Inter.

