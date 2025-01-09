Tribal Football
Roma coach Ranieri growing confident of Dybala commitment

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri is growing confident of Paulo Dybala's commitment.

With a deal to 2026, Dybala has been linked with Galatasaray this month.

But Ranieri says: “He smiles and smiling is important.

“Those who arrive at the pitch with a smile, like Paulo does, make the job easier and fill the heart. I already liked Dybala when he was at Palermo.

“Paulo belongs to a superior football. Now, he plays a lot because he feels well, but he must be protected. I replace him when I see that he’s tired. He and Dovbyk made exceptional work in the derby, contributing to the victory.”

