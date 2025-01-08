Spurs, Roma weigh up bid for Inter Milan midfielder Frattesi

Tottenham are considering a move for Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi this month.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Spurs are assessing whether to move for Frattesi in the coming days.

Advertisement Advertisement

Inter would be reluctant to sell the midfielder, but will be brought to the table with an offer of €45-50m.

Frattesi, himself, would prefer more regular football at Inter, though has insisted he's happy with the Nerazzurri.

Also keeping tabs on his situation is former club Roma.