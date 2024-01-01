Zapata declares himself captain of Torino

The veteran striker has revealed new coach Paolo Vanoli has told him he will be captain this season.
He said at a media conference yesterday: “Yes, certainly for me the captain's armband represents a lot of responsibility, also because I am the oldest (he was born on 1 April 1991) and I have the duty to always set an example, even if I was already setting it before, but this is a new emotion for me: the truth is that I didn't expect it.
"The armband also speaks very well of me for everything I have done in all these years in Italy, this will be my 12th season, there are a lot of them, for me they are a lot. I am very honoured to be captain of Toro."
He also stated: “For what has happened so far, yes, for now I am the captain, the coach told me. I didn't expect this decision, but I take it with all the maturity and responsibility of the moment. I'm very happy, I hope to do well and try to continue to be an example, a leader, not only on the pitch but also off it."