Zapata declares himself captain of Torino

Duvan Zapata has declared himself captain of Torino.

The veteran striker has revealed new coach Paolo Vanoli has told him he will be captain this season.

He said at a media conference yesterday: “Yes, certainly for me the captain's armband represents a lot of responsibility, also because I am the oldest (he was born on 1 April 1991) and I have the duty to always set an example, even if I was already setting it before, but this is a new emotion for me: the truth is that I didn't expect it.

"The armband also speaks very well of me for everything I have done in all these years in Italy, this will be my 12th season, there are a lot of them, for me they are a lot. I am very honoured to be captain of Toro."

He also stated: “For what has happened so far, yes, for now I am the captain, the coach told me. I didn't expect this decision, but I take it with all the maturity and responsibility of the moment. I'm very happy, I hope to do well and try to continue to be an example, a leader, not only on the pitch but also off it."