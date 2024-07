Fulham chasing Torino midfielder Ricci

Fulham are chasing Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci.

The Cottagers have made an opening offer for Ricci this weekend.

Fulham see him as a replacement for Joao Palhinha after his departure for Bayern Munich this month.

An opening bid of £18m has been rejected by Toro.

Tuttosport says Torino will seek to sell Ricci for £25m this summer.