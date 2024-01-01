Rodriguez agent reveals Inter Milan, Real Betis talks

The agent of released Torino defender Ricardo Rodriguez has revealed talks with Inter Milan.
The Switzerland wing-back is available after coming off contract at Toro this summer.
"There were talks with the sporting director (Piero Ausilio) a few weeks ago,” Haroon Masoodi told Inter-news.it.
“Inzaghi likes Ricardo, but we haven’t received any offers. I think the owners are looking at other profiles.
“We received offers from Dubai, specifically from Al-Ain, Real Betis and Turkish clubs.
“Olympiacos asked for information, but offers have not been good enough so far.”