Rodriguez agent reveals Inter Milan, Real Betis talks

The agent of released Torino defender Ricardo Rodriguez has revealed talks with Inter Milan.

The Switzerland wing-back is available after coming off contract at Toro this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

"There were talks with the sporting director (Piero Ausilio) a few weeks ago,” Haroon Masoodi told Inter-news.it.

“Inzaghi likes Ricardo, but we haven’t received any offers. I think the owners are looking at other profiles.

“We received offers from Dubai, specifically from Al-Ain, Real Betis and Turkish clubs.

“Olympiacos asked for information, but offers have not been good enough so far.”