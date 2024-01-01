Tribal Football
Rodriguez agent reveals Inter Milan, Real Betis talks
Rodriguez agent reveals Inter Milan talks
The agent of released Torino defender Ricardo Rodriguez has revealed talks with Inter Milan.

The Switzerland wing-back is available after coming off contract at Toro this summer.

"There were talks with the sporting director (Piero Ausilio) a few weeks ago,” Haroon Masoodi told Inter-news.it.

“Inzaghi likes Ricardo, but we haven’t received any offers. I think the owners are looking at other profiles.

“We received offers from Dubai, specifically from Al-Ain, Real Betis and Turkish clubs.

Olympiacos asked for information, but offers have not been good enough so far.”

