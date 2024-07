Adams set for Torino medical after leaving Southampton

Che Adams is set to sign with Torino.

The Scotland striker is a free agent after coming contract with Southampton this summer.

Adams has agreed personal terms with Toro and is set for a medical on Monday, says BBC Sport.

He scored 17 goals in 46 games to help Southampton earn promotion back to the Premier League last season.

Wolves were also keen, but Adams is now in Turin preparing to sign with the Granata.