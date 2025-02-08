Zaniolo explains Fiorentina return; takes aim at media over "reputation"

Nicolo Zaniolo has explained his decision to return to Fiorentina this week.

The Italy attacker terminated his loan with Atalanta and re-signed for his former club on-loan from Galatasaray. Zaniolo arrives for an initial loan fee for €4.5m with an option to buy for €15.5m plus up to €2m in bonuses.

“I left Fiorentina at the age of 16, I return at 25, it is very emotional to know I have returned home,” said Zaniolo at his presentation.

“The ideal would be to come full circle by lifting a trophy. We went close twice with two lost finals, but the third time could be the charm.”

On his reputation, Zaniolo took aim at the media: “It was you who always said that, but I never had problems with coaches or teammates at any club.

“I did leave Roma in a bit of a bad way, but I know what I am worth and so does my family, the rest I leave to you.”

He continued: "I did not need much convincing to come here, it is the best step for my career. The team was fantastic yesterday, it was as if there were 13 of us against 11 of them, fighting to the end for a deserved win against one of the best teams in Europe.”