Roma clinch three major deadline day arrivals

AS Roma clinched three major signings in the final hours of Monday's transfer deadline day.

Roma closed a deal for RB Salzburg midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath.

The 21 year-old joins Roma on-loan for the remainder of the season with an option to buy.

Roma have also signed outright wing-back Anass Salah-Eddine for a fee of €7-8m.

And Denmark defender Victor Nelsson has arrived from Galatasaray on-loan to June with an option to buy.

 

