DONE DEAL: Roma sign Atalanta keeper Gollini

AS Roma have signed Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

After ending his loan with Genoa, Gollini was recalled by Fiorentina before being sold to Roma.

The Giallorossi announced today: "AS Roma is pleased to announce the permanent purchase of Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta.

"Born in 1995, the goalkeeper has made 139 appearances in Serie A wearing the shirts of Hellas Verona, Atalanta, Fiorentina, Napoli and Genoa. In Giallorossi he will wear the number 95.

"Welcome to Rome, Pierluigi!"