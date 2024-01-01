Tribal Football
Chelsea will explore Jan move for Galatasaray striker Osimhen

Chelsea may yet get a second chance at signing Victor Osimhen this winter.

The Blues were linked to the Nigerian forward throughout the summer window.

However, a move did not materialize, with Osimhen going to Galatasaray on loan instead.

According to Corrierre dello Sport, Osimhen remains eager to go to the Premier League.

Whether a deal can be done between Chelsea and Napoli is not yet clear.

However, there is a clear will from the player to get a move to Stamford Bridge.

