Napoli director says Osimhem's January move to Chelsea cannot be ruled out

Napoli director Mauro Meluso has said the club are open to selling Victor Osimhen to Premier League side Chelsea this January after a failed summer move.

The striker was strongly linked with a move to West London but the deal was never finalised and instead he made a last minute loan move to Galatasaray where he has two goals and three assists in four appearances.

Osimhen’s £109m release clause, which no club was willing to pay in the summer, is no longer active and it is reported that his price has since been cut to around £68m.

Reports from Corriere dello Sport state that the Nigerian forward is still adamant on joining the Blues.

Meluso spoke on the striker’s move to Turkey and how a deal with Chelsea could be reached as the Italian club look to sell a player who is no longer part if their plans.

“It was a last-minute solution so he would not lose the first three months of the season,” Meluso said during the Palermo Football Conference. “We will see in January.”

The Napoli director added: “He no longer wanted to be part of the first-team.

“He had received an important offer even before I arrived at Napoli, but (Napoli chairman) Aurelio De Laurentiis didn’t consider it because he thought about the club’s good.

“He may have made wrong decisions but did them to keep Napoli competitive.”