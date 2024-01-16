Zalewski casts doubt on Roma future

AS Roma winger Nicola Zalewski has casted doubt on his future with the Giallorossi.

The Poland international admits he needs to discuss his situation with Roma management.

He told Il Corriere dello Sport: "We'll talk about it. Things always take two people to do it.

"Let's see.

"Everything needs to be clarified. There are many dynamics within a market, a transfer or even the decision to stay.

"I don't know. We need to hear what Roma says, what they think. We need to understand whether to continue or split up."