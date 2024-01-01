PSG turn to Juventus defender Huijsen

PSG are chasing a deal for Juventus defender Dean Huijsen.

Huijsen is available from Juve, having spent the second-half of last season on-loan with AS Roma.

L'Équipe says PSG are keen as there is concern for Lucas Hernandez, Milan Skriniar and Presnel Kimpembe. All three have had injury problems.

The first choice has always been Leny Yoro. However, the 18-year-old Lille defender favours a future with Real Madrid.

PSG are therefore looking at alternatives and Huijsen is being considered.

The Spain U21 defender is up for sale at Juve for a price of €20m.

Huijsen is tied to the Bianconeri until the summer of 2028.