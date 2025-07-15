Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd agree to meet Brentford price for Mbeumo
Man United make Marcus Rashford compromise as Barcelona circle
Man Utd eye shock move for ex-Bayern Munich midfielder
Amorim frustrated as Man United miss key transfer targets

Young on quitting Man Utd for Inter Milan: Conte called me personally

Carlos Volcano
Young on quitting Man Utd for Inter Milan: Conte called me personally
Young on quitting Man Utd for Inter Milan: Conte called me personallyEverton/X.com
Ashley Young has discussed his decision to leave Manchester United for Inter Milan.

In Italy, Young made a huge impact, helping the Nerazzurri to win the Scudetto during his time in Milan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The veteran fullback has just been released by Everton and recalled to Sky Sports: "I don't think there's ever a Manchester United player who wants to leave. At the time, I was captain of the biggest club in the world. But Aaron Wan-Bissaka had arrived, and Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer, the manager at the time, told me he would play more and more.

"I could have stayed anyway, but then I heard about Antonio Conte's interest. And at 34, I had to choose between staying as captain at United but not playing, or going to another league and playing for a man who literally phoned me and said, 'Come here to play, that's it, I want you to play for my team'."

Young also said: "Many say I could have stayed and earned money as a substitute, but I wanted to play football; that's what I grew up with. As a child, I always wanted to play football and be successful. Inter were top of the league when I arrived. They would have ridden the wave of success, and the following season we would have won Serie A. I had already decided that I would go to Inter."

On United's reaction, Young added: "They offered me a deal, but they could have thought about it sooner. If they really wanted it to happen, they would have offered me the deal sooner. I'm happy to have joined Inter; I even won a Scudetto."

Mentions
Serie AYoung AshleyConte AntonioSolskjaer Ole GunnarWan-Bissaka AaronInterManchester UnitedEvertonPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Inter Milan join interest for Chelsea attacker Nkunku
Man United join Inter and Juventus in race for Ederson
Højlund "doesn’t want to leave Manchester United this summer" amid Inter Milan links