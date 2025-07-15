Young on quitting Man Utd for Inter Milan: Conte called me personally

Ashley Young has discussed his decision to leave Manchester United for Inter Milan.

In Italy, Young made a huge impact, helping the Nerazzurri to win the Scudetto during his time in Milan.

The veteran fullback has just been released by Everton and recalled to Sky Sports: "I don't think there's ever a Manchester United player who wants to leave. At the time, I was captain of the biggest club in the world. But Aaron Wan-Bissaka had arrived, and Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer, the manager at the time, told me he would play more and more.

"I could have stayed anyway, but then I heard about Antonio Conte's interest. And at 34, I had to choose between staying as captain at United but not playing, or going to another league and playing for a man who literally phoned me and said, 'Come here to play, that's it, I want you to play for my team'."

Young also said: "Many say I could have stayed and earned money as a substitute, but I wanted to play football; that's what I grew up with. As a child, I always wanted to play football and be successful. Inter were top of the league when I arrived. They would have ridden the wave of success, and the following season we would have won Serie A. I had already decided that I would go to Inter."

On United's reaction, Young added: "They offered me a deal, but they could have thought about it sooner. If they really wanted it to happen, they would have offered me the deal sooner. I'm happy to have joined Inter; I even won a Scudetto."