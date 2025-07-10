Inter Milan join interest for Chelsea attacker Nkunku

Inter Milan are interested in Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku.

The France international is available from Chelsea this summer after they brought in fellow attackers Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro over recent weeks.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich have been linked with Nkunku since the end of last season.

And now Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio is reporting Inter have also expressed interest in the former RB Leipzig star.

Everything will hinge on Chelsea's asking price, with Inter seeking to make several additions this summer as they aim to rebuild their squad under new coach Cristian Chivu.