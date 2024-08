Yildiz lands massive Juventus pay-rise - and new shirt number

Kenan Yildiz has signed a new deal with Juventus.

The Turkey midfielder has penned a new contract to 2029.

Yildiz's salary has also increased from €300,000 to €1.6m.

Further, along with the new deal, Yildiz also has a new shirt number - the No10.

Yildiz is following in the footsteps of club legends such as Alessandro Del Piero and Roberto Baggio. Paul Pogba was the last to wear Juve's prestigious number ten on the back.