Ex-Juventus president Cobolli Gigli sorry about Soule sale: But I'm happy Yildiz stayed

Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli is sorry about the sale of Matias Soule.

Soule left Juve last week for AS Roma.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cobolli Gigli told TMW: “They have created value like this.

"However, not everyone can be put in the first team. I feel sorry for Soulé, who has potential that has not yet been expressed, but I am happy that (Kerem) Yildiz has stayed.

“I have always seen the Juve youth system as an element that must feed the club, and also create value that allows for the purchase of more mature players and to reach important technical levels."