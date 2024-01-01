Fiorentina signing Richardson admits Amrabat and Pogba influences

Amir Richardson admits Morocco teammate Sofyan Amrabat influenced his decision to join Fiorentina.

The former Reims midfielder was unveiled as the Viola's latest signing today.

He said, "Good morning, of course I spoke with Sofyan. Both before coming and after I arrived, he recommended this club to me saying that it is wonderful. Yesterday, when I arrived, I spoke to him but as far as he is concerned it is up to him to decide whether to stay.

"I know that I am in a big club, I have to give everything possible in this stage. It can only do me good, then it will be up to me."

Richardson says Paul Pogba is a player he models his game on.

"For me, Pogba is a great player, of great quality. I think I have a fairly similar profile and I am inspired by him, he has similar physical characteristics to mine. I learn from him and from other great players.

"I want to stay with the club as much as possible, I have no particular expectations other than to get as far as possible. Even in Europe. I don't set any limits for myself, I want to score more goals and try to be the best on the pitch."