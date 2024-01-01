Fiorentina signing Richardson admits Amrabat and Pogba influences

The former Reims midfielder was unveiled as the Viola's latest signing today.
He said, "Good morning, of course I spoke with Sofyan. Both before coming and after I arrived, he recommended this club to me saying that it is wonderful. Yesterday, when I arrived, I spoke to him but as far as he is concerned it is up to him to decide whether to stay.
"I know that I am in a big club, I have to give everything possible in this stage. It can only do me good, then it will be up to me."
Richardson says Paul Pogba is a player he models his game on.
"For me, Pogba is a great player, of great quality. I think I have a fairly similar profile and I am inspired by him, he has similar physical characteristics to mine. I learn from him and from other great players.
"I want to stay with the club as much as possible, I have no particular expectations other than to get as far as possible. Even in Europe. I don't set any limits for myself, I want to score more goals and try to be the best on the pitch."