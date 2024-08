Juventus table offer to AC Milan for Kalulu

Juventus are pushing to sign AC Milan defender Pierre Kalulu.

TMW says Juve have tabled a proposal to Milan for Kalulu and are waiting on their response.

Advertisement Advertisement

Juve have sought a loan for €3.5m, with a permanent option set at €14m plus a €3m bonus and 10% on a future resale.

Talks are now moving to an advanced stage, with Juve pushing for an agreement in the coming days.

Kalulu's deal with Milan runs to 2027.