Yildiz happy with 2-goal Juventus blast

Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz was happy with his performance in their 4-4 draw with Inter Milan.

Yildiz scored twice in the eight-goal thriller on Saturday.

The Turkey international started the game on the bench, but changed the momentum of the clash when he came on in the second-half.

“What a performance at the Derby d’Italia! Time to shine,” Yildiz wrote on Instagram.

Yildiz is carrying Juve's No10 shirt this season and has a deal to 2029.