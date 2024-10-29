Tribal Football
Most Read
Xavi and son drop Man Utd hint
Trippier granted time away from Newcastle
Man Utd to pay huge sum to Ten Hag after dismissal
SACKED! Ten Hag axed as Man Utd manager after club’s worst start to Prem season

Yildiz happy with 2-goal Juventus blast

Carlos Volcano
Yildiz happy with 2-goal Juventus blast
Yildiz happy with 2-goal Juventus blastAction Plus
Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz was happy with his performance in their 4-4 draw with Inter Milan.

Yildiz scored twice in the eight-goal thriller on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Turkey international started the game on the bench, but changed the momentum of the clash when he came on in the second-half.

“What a performance at the Derby d’Italia! Time to shine,” Yildiz wrote on Instagram.

Yildiz is carrying Juve's No10 shirt this season and has a deal to 2029. 

Mentions
Serie AYildiz KenanJuventusInter
Related Articles
Boban on 4-4 thriller: Inter Milan superior; Juventus showed character
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi upset with Juventus draw: We keep making these errors
Juventus coach Motta happy with point from 8-goal Inter Milan thriller: We all have opinions