Tribal Football
Most Read
Trippier granted time away from Newcastle
Odegaard: Arsenal players excited and ready for Liverpool
Ten Hag fumes as Man Utd defeated at West Ham: Unfair and unjust
Man Utd announce Antony injury extent

Boban on 4-4 thriller: Inter Milan superior; Juventus showed character

Carlos Volcano
Boban on 4-4 thriller: Inter Milan superior; Juventus showed character
Boban on 4-4 thriller: Inter Milan superior; Juventus showed characterAction Plus
AC Milan great Zvonimir Boban admits he enjoyed Sunday's 4-4 draw between Inter Milan and Juventus.

On the night, Boban felt Inter were the superior team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Sky Italia: "We witnessed a beautiful spectacle, which defies the logic of football. At 4-2 for Inter, if someone had told me that Juve would come back, well I would have told them that they didn't understand anything about football.

"Juventus had character even though Inter had shown up to that point to be superior, like in the second half: every time they advanced they scored or created danger. Everything changed with the entry of (Kenan) Yildiz. In defense I didn't understand (coach Thiago) Motta's choice to field Danilo and not (Fede) Gatti, who instead gave more security than the Brazilian."

Motta later responded to Boban's criticism.

The Juve coach explained:  "They are two different players, him and Fede, one for experience in the role and physicality has given a lot up to now, I see Danilo a little better than him at the moment. Together with (Pierre) Kalulu they were able to help at different times, both Danilo and Kalulu played well. It will depend on the matches, whoever comes in can express themselves better and help."

Mentions
Serie ABoban ZvonimirInterJuventus
Related Articles
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi upset with Juventus draw: We keep making these errors
Juventus coach Motta happy with point from 8-goal Inter Milan thriller: We all have opinions
Inter Milan's 2-goal Zielinski: Defending not good enough for Juventus draw