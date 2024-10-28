Boban on 4-4 thriller: Inter Milan superior; Juventus showed character

AC Milan great Zvonimir Boban admits he enjoyed Sunday's 4-4 draw between Inter Milan and Juventus.

On the night, Boban felt Inter were the superior team.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Sky Italia: "We witnessed a beautiful spectacle, which defies the logic of football. At 4-2 for Inter, if someone had told me that Juve would come back, well I would have told them that they didn't understand anything about football.

"Juventus had character even though Inter had shown up to that point to be superior, like in the second half: every time they advanced they scored or created danger. Everything changed with the entry of (Kenan) Yildiz. In defense I didn't understand (coach Thiago) Motta's choice to field Danilo and not (Fede) Gatti, who instead gave more security than the Brazilian."

Motta later responded to Boban's criticism.

The Juve coach explained: "They are two different players, him and Fede, one for experience in the role and physicality has given a lot up to now, I see Danilo a little better than him at the moment. Together with (Pierre) Kalulu they were able to help at different times, both Danilo and Kalulu played well. It will depend on the matches, whoever comes in can express themselves better and help."