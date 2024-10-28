Inter Milan coach Inzaghi upset with Juventus draw: We keep making these errors

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was left unhappy after their 4-4 draw with Juventus.

Inter blew a two goal lead to allow Juve to earn a point on Sunday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Clearly, there were errors and we all have to be more responsible,” Inzaghi said.

“I must analyse some recurring errors. We all had to do more; talking about single players is useless. As a coach, I must understand. We are influenced by the result now. In 11 games against Juventus, it had never happened to me to create eight or nine goal-scoring opportunities. There is disappointment, but we go ahead.

“Surely, neutral fans enjoyed this game; we didn’t do it much as we know what the derby d’Italia represents. I struggle to accept the draw, but I must do it. You can concede four shots against Juventus but not four goals. We also scored four goals but with 15 shots.”