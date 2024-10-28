Juventus coach Motta happy with point from 8-goal Inter Milan thriller: We all have opinions

Juventus coach Thiago Motta insists they can be happy after their 4-4 draw with Inter Milan on Sunday.

Juve took the lead, but had to fight back from two goals down to earn the point.

“There are many opinions, and we don’t all agree with this situation. We competed with one of the title favourites, and we played well at times,” he said.

“It’s a game we must study well. We must analyse these highs and lows to understand where to improve and keep the same level for 95 minutes.

“We can improve in everything. Today we had good moments and bad moments, but we are talking about one of the title favourites.

“We know we have young players, but we are convinced we can do more than today. Absences may have had an impact, but it’s no excuse.”

On two-goal Kenan Yildiz coming off the bench, Motta added: “Kenan could help the team in the second half as a winger or as a midfielder or striker.”