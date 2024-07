Yildiz demanding Juventus go higher in new contract talks

Yildiz demanding Juventus go higher in new contract talks

Kenan Yildiz is demanding a major pay-hike at Juventus.

The Turkey midfielder feels his impact at the Euros and last season with Juve warrants a major pay-rise.

Advertisement Advertisement

Il Corriere dello Sport says Juve and Yildiz are in talks about a new deal.

And the Bianconeri have offered to quadruple the player's current €300,000 salary.

However, Yildiz is insisting he deserves more given the status he has established over the past 12 months.