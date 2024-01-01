Man Utd planning move for French star who is available for free this summer

Manchester United are said to be lining up a move for free agent Adrien Rabiot.

The Red Devils have been linked to Rabiot over the past two transfer windows.

Per Sky Sports, United are also assessing whether they need to bring back Sofyan Amrabat.

The Moroccan, who spent last season on loan at United, is available for around £21m.

Given he only has a year left on his contract, United will want to reduce that price.

Amrabat did want to stay at United after his loan spell, but is a Fiorentina player for the moment.