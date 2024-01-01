Arsenal to test Juventus resolve for Yildiz

Tribal Football
Arsenal to test Juventus resolve for YildizAction Plus
Arsenal are already looking at alternatives to RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The centre-forward has decided to remain with the German club for at least one more season.

Sesko is putting pen to paper on a new contract and has rejected several Premier League clubs in the process.

Per The Mirror, Turkey international Kenan Yildiz is the Gunners’ preferred alternative.

The forward impressed at Juventus and is now in the Turkey squad, having scored against Germany recently.

Per the report, Arsenal would have to pay a fee in the region of £25 million to sign him.

