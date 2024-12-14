Wolves, Forest encouraged in pursuit of Atalanta defender Godfrey

Tribal Football
Atalanta defender Ben Godfrey is eyeing a return to England.

Godfrey only left Everton last summer, but is considering an immediate return to the Premier League.

Wolves and Nottingham Forest are both eyeing the defender, says The Sun.

Godfrey has managed just four appearances for the Serie A leaders so far this season.

And he would prefer to play regular than sit on the bench, despite La Dea's success in Serie A and the Champions League so far this term.

As such a return to England next month is now being explored.

 

