West Ham in contact with Allegri

West Ham United are in talks with Max Allegri.

The former Juventus coach is available after being sacked by the Bianconeri towards the end of the season.

Allegri has also been taking English language lessons over the past 12 months.

TalkSPORT says West Ham have been in contact with Allegri ahead of tonight's clash with Wolves.

It's been suggested Hammers manager Julen Lopetegui will be shown the door if they lose tonight.

