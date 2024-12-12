Lookman on his transfer rumours at Atalanta: Wherever the future takes you we shall see

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman is quieting speculation about his future.

The winger has been a revelation for Atalanta in Serie A and the Champions League this season.

Lookman was pivotal in the Italian side’s Europa League win last season as well.

Former Everton attacker Lookman, on Premier League return rumours, told Sporty TV: "Obviously the player that I was then is definitely the completely different player than I am today.

“And as a person, I have grown up and I've matured a lot, and I have been able to achieve a lot in my time here.

"That's also because I've been able to create a process in terms of my work and how I think and all different aspects of my life and areas that I could improve on and do which I have done.

“It's all becoming who I am today so I'm pleased with that and wherever the future takes you, we shall see."