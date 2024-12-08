Ex-Roma chief Souloukou set to take Nottingham Forest role

Former AS Roma chief exec Lina Souloukou is set to join Nottingham Forest.

Il Messaggero says an announcement is due to confirm Souloukou has joined the front office at Forest.

Souloukou resigned from Roma earlier this season after her role in the sacking of Daniele de Rossi.

If she were to accept, Souloukou would become a special consultant at Forest and would work closely with Ross Wilson, chief of football and Miran Pavlin, personal consultant to president Evangelos Marinakis.

Souloukou has also worked for Olympiakos, also owned by Marinakis.

