Winners and Losers: Flawless Mastantuono stars as Spurs stay goalless

For a quick and entertaining look at what happened in the football world over the weekend, we're back with our usual selection of Winners and Losers. Glorious comebacks, shocking collapses, and millions invested with little return are the stars of this edition!

The results of Fiorentina (three losses in their first three games) had indirectly cast doubt on the abilities of the club's many new signings, including the Argentine owned by Real Madrid.

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But the number 19 for the Tuscan side delivered an outstanding individual performance against Venezia, dazzling the crowd at the 'Penzo'.

Mastantuono performance Flashscore

The former River Plate player scored twice with his left foot in the first half to lead his team’s comeback after Adams’ goal, then netted again from close range to seal the win.

Another tough season seems to be looming for the London side, despite all the money spent in the summer transfer window on Jan Paul van Hecke, Sandro Tonali, Savinho, Omar Marmoush and more.

The team coached by Roberto De Zerbi is still searching for its first win of the season, and over the weekend they could only manage a 0-0 draw at home against Everton.

The bottom of the table Flashscore

The most surprising stat is the zero in the goals scored column after four matches, the worst start Spurs have ever had in terms of failing to find the net. Luckily, for now, there are three teams (Aston Villa, Fulham, and Coventry) below them in the standings.

The Portuguese player, a mystery signing in the summer market for Milan, also due to the fee paid to bring him in (about 50 million including bonuses), had yet to make an impact in his first outings of the season.

He was also coming off a lacklustre performance in Turin against Juventus, starting on the right under Amorim and then being subbed off in the 61st minute.

At the Olimpico, the opposite happened: coming on at half-time for left-back Pervis Estupinan, he managed to score twice in two minutes, earning his team a valuable draw and finally showing what he’s made of.

Loser: Valencia

Valencia started the season with a 0-0 home draw against Celta Vigo, then suffered four straight defeats, the latest coming at home against Sevilla over the weekend.

Such a run has left the Spanish side at the bottom of the table, among the small group of teams yet to pick up three points.

The situation came to a head after the match, when both coach Carlos Corberan and CEO Ron Gourlay were relieved of their duties.

The Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper is making more and more history in the German league after saving his sixth consecutive penalty, his seventh in the last eleven attempts.

The former Freiburg keeper stopped Amiri’s shot at 0-0, and later his team managed a 3-1 away win over Mainz.

He continues to be one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the Bundesliga: who knows, maybe one day Jurgen Klopp will consider him for the national team.

Let’s continue with individual performances, with the incredible miss by Birmingham's Vazquez, who blazed his effort over the bar of an open goal from barely six yards out.

Luckily for him, it didn’t affect the final result, as his club still managed to win away at Derby County.

Speaking of second divisions, let’s include some Serie B: the Mantova player deserves a spot in this roundup for his scoring streak.

Even though he’s not a centre forward, he has scored in every game his team has played this season, including both Coppa Italia matches against Lazio and Palermo.

Ruocco recent performances Flashscore

After finding the net against Carrarese, Empoli, Cesena, and Sampdoria, will he score again next weekend against Pisa?

This isn’t the first big win of the season in the Eredivisie and it won’t be the last, but Zwolle's 7-0 home defeat against Feyenoord will go down in history.

It’s actually the worst defeat ever for the Dutch side, who had never before lost by a seven-goal margin.

All of this happened under the eyes of Arne Slot: a former Zwolle player and former Feyenoord coach, who didn’t want to miss the show.