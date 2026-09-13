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Foden makes unwanted City history in Manchester derby

Foden makes unwanted City history in Manchester derby
Foden makes unwanted City history in Manchester derbyAlan Martin / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Phil Foden was sent off in the 23rd minute of the Manchester derby after kicking out at Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

The forward became the first City player to be dismissed in the derby since 2006, leaving his side with 10 men at Old Trafford.

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The incident occurred during an even opening to the Premier League clash. Fernandes challenged Foden near the touchline, sending him to the ground on top of the ball.

As the Red Devils captain attempted to reach the ball, his boot made contact with the bottom of Foden’s back. Foden reacted angrily while on the ground, kicking upwards with both feet and appearing to catch Fernandes in the stomach.

Referee Michael Oliver immediately showed the England international the marching order.

The decision was subsequently reviewed and upheld by VAR, confirming City’s early numerical disadvantage.

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Premier LeaguePhil FodenBruno FernandesManchester UnitedManchester City

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