Team of the Weekend: Fermin & Lamine light up LaLiga as Valles locks out Real Madrid

Another weekend is gone, which means it's time for us to pick our top XI from across the world's best football leagues. From LaLiga to the Bundesliga and beyond, find out which stars shone the brightest in our latest Team of the Weekend.

As ever, we've selected our XI using Flashscore's in-house player rating system, which draws on key stats and advanced performance metrics. Check out our latest Team of the Weekend below:

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Our latest Team of the Weekend Flashscore

In goal, we couldn't look past Betis keeper Alvaro Valles after his heroics on Friday evening against Real Madrid, but more on him below.

Our back three features some solid Serie A defenders in Manuel Akanji of Inter and Roma's Mario Hermoso. The centre-backs each had goal involvements on Saturday as the Nerazzurri toppled Napoli and the Romans edged Atalanta, with both sides continuing their unbeaten starts to the season.

The left-sided defender of the weekend plus our centre forward both come from Bundesliga outfit Mainz, who thumped Hamburger SV 5-0 away from home in one of the most eye-catching displays around Europe. Austrian wingback Phillipp Mwene scored and assisted, while Suriname striker Sheraldo Becker bettered that with a goal of his own, plus two assists in the statement win.

There was a starring display by forward Lassine Sinayoko in Ligue 1 on Sunday evening as the Malian netted all three goals in Paris FC's stunning 3-2 win at Marseille.

Filling up our XI, Gjivai Zechiel grabbed headlines with a goal and two assists for Feyenoord, Alexandros Kyziridis lit up the Turkish Super Lig, and Brazilian William Gomes notched the equal highest rating anywhere in Porto's win on Friday.

Leading Lights

Fermin Lopez (Barcelona) 9.7

There's only one place to start this week in terms of our closer look at the leading players, and that is at Valencia's Mestalla, where Barcelona sparkled on their way to a 5-0 crushing of Los Che on Sunday afternoon. The Catalan giants have kicked off the LaLiga season with four wins, scoring five times in three of those, and conceding just two goals.

This time out, Fermin Lopez led the way with a Europe-high rating of 9.7, thanks to his brilliant performance in midfield. The Spaniard got the romp going with a delightful dinked pass for Lamine Yamal's opener, followed by a sublime finish into the bottom corner to make it 2-0 after only 22 minutes.

He almost scored a second before the break, and then laid the ball on a plate for Raphinha to make it 3-0 shortly after the restart. With four successful dribbles and 10 touches in the Valencia box, Fermin was simply a menace through the inside-right channel.

Fermin assisted Lamine's first goal against Valencia Opta by StatsPerform (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) 9.6

Staying with Barca, one of Spain's World Cup stars shone in Valencia, with Lamine Yamal picking up a player rating of 9.6 to closely rival that of Fermin's, thanks to his two goals and game-leading touches (105), as well as touches in the opposition box (19).

It was a slow start to the LaLiga campaign for Lamine, with a subpar performance in the season opener at Elche and no goals in the first home game for Barca. However, the little magician has come alive since.

On Monday, he bagged a brace in Barca's win over Rayo Vallecano on his way to a match-high rating of 9.7. And he followed that up with two more goals on Sunday, as mentioned, thanks to a couple of clinical finishes in the thrashing of Valencia. Four goals in one week... You better believe he's back to his best!

Lamine Yamal's recent player ratings Flashscore

Alvaro Valles (Betis) 9.5

The LaLiga weekend got off to an entertaining start, unless you're a Real Madrid fan, that is, with Jose Mourinho's Merengues suffering a shock 1-0 reverse in Sevilla against Real Betis - their first dropped points of the season.

The star of the show for Manuel Pellegrini's side was not the sole scorer, Troy Parrott, who netted a poacher's goal after 80 minutes, but Betis' shot-stopper Alvaro Valles, who led the match in terms of player ratings (9.5), thanks to his incredible six saves, keeping out an xGOT of 2.98 to effectively win the game.

The moment of the match for Betis and Valles came late in stoppage time, with the 29-year-old saving a Kylian Mbappe penalty to seal all three points for Los Verdiblancos in thrilling fashion.