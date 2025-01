Juventus are interested in West Ham defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Sky Italia's transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting Juventus are showing interest in Todibo.

West Ham are said to be open to releasing Todibo for loan as he is not a regular starter.

Juventus have already contacted West Ham to explore the possibilities.

However, Lloyd Kelly atNewcastle also remains an option for Juventus.